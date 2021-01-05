 

Funeral services announced for fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Funeral arrangements have been announced following the death of a sergeant with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Gordon William Best died on New Year’s Day in a crash on Highway 17.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre. Due to COVID-19 and CDC Regulations, masks and social distancing are required.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre with Chaplain Jay Ortiz and Chaplain William McLeod officiating. Committal services, with Masonic Rites, will follow at Southern Palm Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach.

Over the weekend, community members paid tribute to Sgt. Best by bringing flowers, notes and food to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. A 12-year-old also honored Sgt. Best by running a mile in his memory. An artist also created a portrait as a way to remember the fallen officer.

A fundraiser for Sgt. Best’s family has already surpassed its goal of $40,000. To donate, click here.

Sgt. Best was 30 years old. To read his obituary, click here.

Count on News13 as we continue to remember Sgt. Best.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

