Furman presents land acknowledgment to Cherokee Nation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University formally acknowledged that the campus occupies land that once belonged to the Cherokee and other Indigenous people.

According to Furman, a group from the university presented a framed land acknowledgment to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on Feb. 2. The land acknowledgment was adopted by Furman in November 2019. The in-person presentation, at the Tribal Council House in Cherokee, N.C., was delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 precautions.

The university said Ken Peterson, Vice President for Academic Affairs, told the council the land acknowledgment would be read on campus at several major events throughout the year. “This will be on the mind of our people on-campus – students, faculty, and staff – on a regular basis,” he said.

“We hope that, as all land acknowledgments should, this will be the beginning of an ongoing relationship with the Cherokee people that involves the education of our students and the community about Cherokee history and values, as well as the horrific history of colonialism.” Ken Peterson, Vice President for Academic Affairs

Furman said Peterson was joined by Helen Lee Turner, the Reuben B. Pitts Professor of Religion, Danielle Vinson, professor of politics and international affairs, and Ahna DeCosty, a current Furman University student and a member of the Caddo Nation who represented Furman’s Native American and Indigenous Student Association. They brought gifts of Furman mugs for the council members and a Furman cookbook for the Cherokee library.

Shelby Parker, Furman University graduate and Furman’s first known Cherokee student, grew up in Cherokee and lives there now, officials said. She attended the presentation and told the council how proud she was of her alma mater for making the acknowledgment. Several of the council members thanked Furman also.

According to officials, the acknowledgment will open more doors to Furman for Native American students, Parker said. “I hope it encourages more Cherokee students or Native American students to attend,” she said. So will an increased offering of classes covering Native American subjects. Vinson is teaching a special topics class in the fall on Native American politics. If it goes well, the class could become a fixture.

Turner, who teaches a MayX in Arizona on Hopi and Navajo, is developing a course focused on Cherokee, according to the university. Other classes are in the works, she said, that might lead to a minor in Native American studies. Turner said it’s very important that Furman made the trip to Cherokee.

“Tribal representatives were very gracious to have come to Furman in 2019, but a land acknowledgement is about what we need to do to address the real concerns of this statement. As educators who work on traditional Cherokee lands it is especially important for us to use the opportunity we have to inform our students and community about both the atrocities of colonialism and the wisdom of the Cherokee people, a people who have focused on the importance of community over individuality and insisted that future generations be considered in every situation.” Helen Lee Turner, the Reuben B. Pitts Professor of Religion

Furman said the land acknowledgment reads: