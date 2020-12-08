Ga. Attorney General warns of fake COVID-19 trials

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says scam artists are targeting seniors with fake COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Carr says the scam artists are creating fake websites and promotional messages in which they offer to pay the unsuspecting victim $1,000 or more for participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. The scammers may ask for your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card information. The message they send may contain a link that downloads malware, enabling them to steal the account numbers and passwords stored on your device.

To avoid becoming a victim of this scam, the Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips:

*Real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them.

* If you receive a message about participating in a trial, do not click on any links, give out your Social Security number or provide financial information.

*If you are asked to provide your bank account information so you can receive payment for your participation, ask the company to mail you a check instead.