 

 

Ga. Attorney General warns of fake COVID-19 trials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says scam artists are targeting seniors with fake COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Carr says the scam artists are creating fake websites and promotional messages in which they offer to pay the unsuspecting victim $1,000 or more for participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. The scammers may ask for your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card information. The message they send may contain a link that downloads malware, enabling them to steal the account numbers and passwords stored on your device.

To avoid becoming a victim of this scam, the Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips:  

*Real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them.

* If you receive a message about participating in a trial, do not click on any links, give out your Social Security number or provide financial information.

*If you are asked to provide your bank account information so you can receive payment for your participation, ask the company to mail you a check instead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

63° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 63° 39°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 68° 40°

Friday

68° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 68° 49°

Saturday

69° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 55°

Sunday

63° / 43°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 63° 43°

Monday

55° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
10%
38°

36°

12 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
39°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories