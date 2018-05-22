GA Board of Education approves first ever dramatic writing class for high school students

Georgia high school students will now be able to take dramatic writing for film, television and theater as an English language arts course.

The Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Film Academy, Technical College System of Georgia, University System of Georgia and Fayette County Public Schools collaborated to create a new English Language Arts course in dramatic writing for Georgia high school students that focuses on digital art content creation.

The class, which is the first of it’s kind will count as a fourth English Language Arts unit for high school graduation, and counts as an English unit for USG admission purposes.

The State Board of Education approved the course on May 3.



In 2017, the film and television industry was responsible for $9.5 billion in economic impact to the state. High school students with aspirations of becoming tomorrow’s Emmy and Oscar winning writers, can now begin their preparation when this program rolls out statewide as early as this August for the upcoming academic 2018/19 school year.



“This brand-new course in dramatic writing, developed in partnership with the film and television industry, is a great example of the direction we’re moving here in Georgia,” Superintendent Woods said. “We’re working in collaboration with higher education, business leaders, and communities to prepare students for future employment and respond directly to industry needs.”