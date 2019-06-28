GA U.S. Senator David Perdue’s office hosts Fight Fraud Workshop

In an effort to minimize identity theft in the community, U.S Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) organized a Fight Fraud workshop, providing residents with the skills and knowledge to protect their identity.

“We are consistently hearing from constituents they are encountering more fraud and scam tactics in more creative ways that are sometimes harder to identify,” said Delaney Harrison, Constituent Service Representative.

Four panelists gave their input on how residents should handle IRS calls and social security impostor schemes.

“They are hoping they catch you by surprise and your guard is down so people need to make the decision now how they are going to handle different situations as they arise,” said Kelvin Collins, President & CEO for Better Business Bureau East Alabama and West Georgia.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Georgia ranks number 2 in the entire country for fraud complaints. The state is number 1 in identity theft.

“It’s a reminder that we all have to protect ourselves from identity theft and take steps to freeze our credit and monitor our monthly statements that come in and make sure our accounts are in order,” said Shawn Conroy, Communications & Outreach Coordinator for the Attorney General Consumers Protection Division.

Spoof and robocalls are the common tactic scammers are making, convincing victims to send money through gift or Apple cards.

“In many cases, these can’t be traced so the money that’s being sent, it will be sent someplace and will be picked up and moved around,” said Conroy.

The workshop conveyed a message in terms of protecting yourself financially: Never send money to anyone you don’t know. If you suspect a scam, you can contact the Better Business Bureau to file a complaint.