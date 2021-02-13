Galentine’s Day: a day for women to celebrate their friends, family and other gal pals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Galentine’s Day, a day to leave the men and significant others at home and celebrate the women in your life.

Yes, it’s a real holiday and it falls on the day before Valentine’s Day. One local Columbus business is using it as a way to give the women in our community a chance to spend time with friends and enjoy a nice day of treats and shopping.

After a year of uncertainty and out of the ordinary conditions Bluebelle Home Décor owner, Carla Bounds, provided tacos, drinks and swag-bags for ladies looking to reconnect with their gal-pals and relax.

“I hope they get some special time with their friends. I know it’s been few and far between for a long time,” said Bounds. “So I feel like even if it is just a couple hours to get out in the rain, which I think is supposed to stop soon, it’s nice to just kinda reconnect with your friends when it’s been a while”

Not only was Bounds excited to bring women and their friends together to celebrate the holiday, but she said she was equally excited to reconnect with her customers after the events of the past year limited interaction.

Don’t worry, if you missed the local Galentine’s Day events there will be plenty of local Valentine’s Day events tomorrow.

Valentine’s Day Events in the Valley: