GALLERY: Whitehouse community rallies behind Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - Two women, including a resident of Smiths Station, have been arrested after agents seized about three pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Lee County on Wednesday.

“On January 15, 2020 Lee County Sheriffs Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. highway 280 east near Lee Road 88 in northwest Lee County for a traffic violation. During the stop deputies conducted a K9 “free air search” of the vehicle and located three pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $40,000.00 dollars. A small quantity of Marijuana was also recovered,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.