GALLERY: Whitehouse community rallies behind Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
The Dream Lives-MLK Events and more…
FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists ahead of gun rally
Shaw High School students show off their skills in an open house for their new EMT training facility
Philippine volcano life-threatening despite ‘seeming lull’
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Extended Interviews With “Mr. Football” Kristian Story & Coach Story
Top Stories
Kristian Story Reacts To Winning Mr. Football
Athletes Of The Week: Americus-Sumter Girls & Boys Basketball
Mets part ways with Carlos Beltran amid cheating scandal
CSU Softball Trains With Former Navy Seal
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
The Dream Lives-MLK Events and more…
Top Stories
The Columbus Collective invites you to celebrate Dr. King
St. Francis OBGYN physician discusses use of robotic surgical procedures in Columbus
Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University offers diversely entertaining January
Fuel spill in Cooper Creek cleared, official say
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Search
Search
Search
GALLERY: Whitehouse community rallies behind Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship
News
by: Christa Wood
Posted:
Jan 17, 2020 / 03:06 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2020 / 03:06 PM EST
Recent Updates
Mixture of sun and clouds but don’t get too excited, rain returns on Saturday
Friday a little mix of sun, clouds, and cool readings
Morning fog and showers, partly cloudy this afternoon
Another front will bring overnight showers; Saturday afternoon. Then sunny & colder
Another foggy morning, mostly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon
Another foggy morning, rain returns this afternoon.
Remaining warm and unsettled
Areas of dense fog and rain this morning, staying warm and wet this afternoon.
Warm and unsettled for the week ahead
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
House of Horrors: Lee County mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages
Lee County Sheriff arrests two women in $40,000 meth bust
Fox Elementary School mourns the tragic loss of ‘Mr. Mike’
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
Police believe suspect in Alabama woman’s murder could be hiding in Georgia
Don't Miss
Columbus man charged with vehicular homicide in November Moon Road crash
Police believe suspect in Alabama woman’s murder could be hiding in Georgia
Ben and Jerry’s new ice cream flavor named after pop culture phrase
Gov. Kemp focuses on education, health care and crime in second State of the State address
Impeachment moves forward after House presents charges to Senate
Columbus Police looking to identify 2 suspects in car break-ins, bank card thefts
Crash claims the life of 70-year-old woman on Bradley Park Drive
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
House of Horrors: Lee County mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages
Lee County Sheriff arrests two women in $40,000 meth bust
Fox Elementary School mourns the tragic loss of ‘Mr. Mike’
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
Police believe suspect in Alabama woman’s murder could be hiding in Georgia