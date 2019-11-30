GAME BLOG: Alabama, Auburn face off in 84th Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama and Auburn will play in the 84th Iron Bowl today at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

We’re about to find out…

LIVE GAME BLOG

(0:00 – 2nd) Halftime 31-27: No matter who you root for- Alabama just got screwed out of 3 points. Because they stopped the clock for review it gave Auburn a chance to run up and get set. There would have been no chance to do that if they let the play go. — Chris Breece

Most of Alabama’s team is in the locker room…. Auburn trying to kick a FG — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 30, 2019

(0:01 – 2nd) At the half, Alabama 31, Auburn 24: Honest question (I know there was a KR TD) but if Tua was playing, how many points would you have guessed Alabama would have at the half? Against a defense whose most points they gave up all year was 24. –– Chris Breece

Iron Bowl’s already hit the over and it’s not even HALF over……because would you expect anything else?? — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) November 30, 2019

(1:06 – 2nd) Neither Auburn nor Alabama are letting their foot off the gas! Nix’s pass is complete to Sal Cannella for 14 yards for a Touchdown! 24-24, TIED!

Seth Williams, from Tuscaloosa, makes a huge play for #Auburn in the Iron Bowl. #WarEagle — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) November 30, 2019

And just like that, Alabama leads Auburn 24-17. This game right now tho… #IronBowl — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 30, 2019

(4:12 – 2nd) Bama makes a play on the fumble recovery. Mac Jones pass complete to Henry Ruggs III for 3 yards for a TD.

Waddle out here makin folks look silly… — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 30, 2019

(5:22 – 2nd) Jaylen Waddle KR for TD: And just like that- why is the Iron Bowl awesome? Just like what AUBURN needed to help their offense- Alabama gets something to help THEIR offense. — Chris Breece

Smoke Monday picks off Mac Jones and returns it for touchdown. Auburn leads Alabama, 17-10. First “bad decision” we’ve really seen Jones make today… he’s been seemingly calm and depending on his play makers to this point. — Simone Eli

(5:36 – 2nd) Smoke Monday INT for TD: If the Auburn offense needed ANY help at all- that was the one thing they could have asked most for. What a turn of events. — Chris Breece

(7:04 – 2nd) 7 min left in 2nd; Even though Auburn punts – Nix made some nice plays, which should be encouraging

Reaction at Jordan-Hare as Derrick Brown gets up after going down on the XP. #Auburn pic.twitter.com/oF009UmkwI — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) November 30, 2019

Great news for Auburn – Derrick Brown walks off the field under his own power after being injured on the previous play. — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 30, 2019

(10:16 – 2nd) Touchdown Alabama 10-7. We knew the key for the Tide would be redzone trips and getting 6 points, not 3. — Chris Breece



Najee Harris finds the end zone and now has 91 yards rushing on the day. — Simone Eli

(0:00 – 1st) End of the 1st quarter-one thing is clear. This game will go down to the final few possessions. — Chris Breece

Nick Coe just went to the #Auburn locker room. — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) November 30, 2019

Alabama isn’t playing “convincing enough” for those of y’all keeping track at home. Not just saying that because Tide trails 7-3. Every possession will matter, regardless of a win, when it comes to the CFB playoff committee. #IronBowl — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 30, 2019

Anthony Schwartz was just taken to the Auburn locker room #IronBowl — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 30, 2019

(2:07 – 1st) That’s a Gus Malzahn offense, right there. Get the QB to be a threat with his legs. Bo Nix does exactly that. 7-3 Auburn. — Chris Breece

#Auburn hits paydirt. Bo Nix scores the first TD in his first #IronBowl. JHS is nuts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uYfO8ac7kP — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) November 30, 2019

(3:05 – 1st) Big punt return by Christian Tutt is exactly what Auburn needs to score points with an inexperienced offense. They need to convert this drive, though. — Chris Breece

(5:30 – 1st) Mac Jones took a HIT after that run for first down. Derrick Brown had a couple words for him afterwards. Jones won’t forget that one for a minute… — Simone Eli

(6:57 – 1st) Nothing comes from Auburn’s second offensive drive. Alabama defense getting good pressure on Bo Nix, forcing him out of the pocket. — Simone Eli

Both teams very even so far. Both drive down the field but stall a drive. In for a dog fight. — Chris Breece

(8:27 – 1st) Auburn defense “bend don’t break” on the first Alabama offensive drive…. Najee Harris running like a GROWN MAN early. Tide up 3-0. — Simone Eli

(10:54 – 1st) AUBURN Penalty, Substitution Infraction (5 Yards) to the Alab 46 for a 1ST down

(14:55 – 1st) Bo Nix completes pass for 13 yards to Anthony Schwarz, who fumbles — recovered by Aub Shedrick Jackson for a 1st down