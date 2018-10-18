Game-like technology helps young stroke and accident survivor on the road to recovery

An eight-year-old Columbus girl, critically injured in a car accident when she was four, is taking her recovery into her own hands, thanks to technology.

The vehicle Greenlee Lamb and her grandmother were in was hit by another car, head on in April of 2015. What her parents did not know at the time was that Greenlee suffered a stroke during the accident. As a result of both, Greenlee as left unable to walk. She also had selling on the brain, she could not use her left hand or arm and her facial muscles were weak.

Greenlee’s mother, Tina, sought ways to help her daughter.

“Trying to get a four-year-old to do therapy, repetitions anything was very difficult. She didn’t understand what she was doing, why she was having to do it,” said Tina Lamb.

She learned of Flint Rehab. Through this company, Tina was able to get Greenlee two game-like devices to help her start to reuse her fingers again and get the exercise she needed.

The MusicGlove motivates its users, like Greenlee, to perform hundreds of therapeutic hand and finger exercises while playing an engaging musical game.



The other device, FitMi, counts Greenlee’s repetitions, providing real-time feedback. Despite everything she’s been through, she’s not letting any of her health challenges stop her from achieving her dream of playing softball.

“We are not giving up and our goal is that she will have two functioning hands and two functioning arms,” said Tina Lamb.

To learn more about the MusicGlove and FitMi for patients who’ve suffered a stroke, click here.