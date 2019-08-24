Gas leak causes road closures and delay for drivers

A gas leak forced many responders to close off a midtown Columbus road, forcing drivers to take an alternate route this afternoon, Luckily, it’s safe and clear now.

The gas leak happened at the Buck Ice and Coal Company around 11 a.m. Police blocked off roadway intersections near on 12th Avenue and Talbotton Road.

First responders say there was an anhydrous ammonia leak, causing a pungent smell in the air when arrived on the scene. Inside the building, firefighters found the leak in one of the cooling rooms.

“It’s a small leak our guys went in to see if they could locate it and they did. We cut all the valves inside of the room and cut off the valves to the main line out back to the main tank and it’s a waiting game now. We’re just waiting to see how long it will take to dissipate,” said Danny Anderson, Operations Captain.

Anderson says they will monitor the scene for the next few hours.

There are no reported injuries.