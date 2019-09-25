Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia

Motorists in Georgia can see an increase in gas prices when they pull up to their local stations.

The state’s average is 17 cents more this week and the current average throughout Georgia is $2.59, according to AAA.

Columbus resident Danny Martin says it costs around 40 dollars to fill up his car. He says for the last couple of weeks the prices have varied, but one thing that’s certain: they’ve continued to rise.

“When you get used to paying one price and you are pretty comfortable with that price and then all of a sudden you look up and then the prices go up, so you know yea it makes me wonder what’s going on,” Martin said.

The average gas price in Muscogee county is $2.48 a gallon. Gas prices spiked nation-wide following the September 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil production.