Gas prices up in Georgia

Georgians are paying more at the pump compared to a week ago. According to AAA, the cost of a regular gallon of gasoline in Georgia is $2.04, 4 cents more than one week ago, but lower than the national average of $2.22.

Motorists in Columbus are paying $2.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded. To put it into perspective, it now costs motorists $30.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline in Georgia. The $2.04 is up from one month ago when motorists were paying $1.89. A gallon of regular gasoline cost drivers in Columbus $2.38 a year ago.

The highest cost for gasoline in Georgia can be found in Brunswick at $2.18.

Drivers in Alabama are paying less at the pump than Georgians. A regular gallon of gasoline in the Yellow Hammer state is $1.97 compared to $1.86 a month ago and $2.26 a year ago.

Oil Market Dynamics

Crude prices rose due to a weak dollar and increasing investment based on market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. Higher crude prices have also helped to lift pump prices, since the price of oil makes up over half of the cost of gasoline. Continued positive news about the vaccines will continue helping the domestic price of crude rise.