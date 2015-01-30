Gators keep winning, earn Athletes of the Week

Death, taxes and the Glenwood Gator basketball team winning.

Such has been the case, such is the case, and for that, the Gators are the latest Headquarter Nissan Athletes of the Week.

With a 59-47 win over Lee-Scott last week, Glenwood clinched the 1-AAA regular season title and the right to host the region tournament. After that, comes the state tournament.

“We’ve had a very good season,” said senior guard Lawson Humphries. “We’ve had some ups and downs, but we fought hard for home court advantage in the region tournament and we expect to win.”

The Gators say this season has been a work in progress.

“We’ve been working together this year,” said sophomore forward Tripp Day. “We have a lot of chemistry. We run the plays, we play good defense. We started off bad on defense but we got a lot better on it throughout the year.”

The Gators came a win away from a state title last year, and that three-point loss to Tuscaloosa has stuck with them.

“[We] had a chance to win, just didn’t get it done,” said Glenwood head coach Dusty Perdue. “You always want a chance to get back there, and with this group, we actually have a chance to get back there. Just excited about the opportunity that we have with this group of guys.”

“That left a bad taste in our mouths,” Humphries said. “We plan on getting back there and winning this year.”

Glenwood gets a chance for revenge on Friday. They take on Tuscaloosa in the second round of the region tournament.