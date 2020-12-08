 

 

GBI asked to assist Secretary of State’s office in election investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has met with officials from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office regarding the 2020 General election.

That meeting on Tuesday, December 8 took place after the GBI received a request for assistance in investigations related to the election. According to the GBI, their role will be to assist in investigating specific cases identified by Brad Raffensperger’s office. GBI agents will conduct interviews and investigative acts regarding allegations of fraud as reported to the SOS’s Office.

Questionable election related activity should be directed to the SOS’s Office at https://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/emailelectionscomplaint.asp.

