GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the body of a man found dead on Springer Mountain in January 2022 as that of a Pennsylvania man.

According to a news release from the GBI, the individual has been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan.

Ryan’s body was found on Springer Mountain, off the Benton MacKaye Trail, on Jan. 21,2022. That is part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County.

On April 19, 2022, the GBI posted the following message on its Facebook page confirming the man’s identity:

“The GBI has identified the male hiker found on January 21, 2022, off the Benton MacKaye Trail in Fannin County Georgia as Stephen Lucas Ryan, 41, of Pennsylvania. This identification was made because of the work of the FBI, GBI Crime Lab and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). Thank you to those that shared information to help identify the hiker.”