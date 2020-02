FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WMAZ/CBS)— Law enforcement officials have recovered the body of missing Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn.

That’s according to GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson.

He says her body was recovered in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we know more.

CBS affiliate WMAZ in Macon reported the news this afternoon.