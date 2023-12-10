MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) — A Manchester High School football player has been found dead a day before the school is set to play for the state championship in Atlanta.

There is currently a police investigation into the death of Brandon Smith, head football coach Steven Holmes confirmed to WRBL.

Holmes could not provide any additional information.

A WRBL reporter on the scene says the GBI and the Meriwether County coroner are on the scene along with the Manchester Police Department.

The coroner said no information was available at this time.

The crime scene is at 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street in Manchester. A tent has been set up along 3rd Avenue.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to play Bowden Monday night in Mercedes Benz Stadium for the Class A-D2 title.

Smith was an offensive and defensive lineman on the football team.

WRBL has reached out to the Manchester Police Department and the GBI. WRBL is awaiting a comment.