GBI: Three dead in Bulloch Co. shooting investigation

BULLOCH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), they are investigating a deadly shooting in Bulloch County with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The GBI says the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was dispatched Sunday evening to a call at Lundy’s Trailer Park off of Miller Street Extension in Statesboro in reference to a female gunshot victim.

BCSO deputies discovered Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, on a back porch suffering from suspected gunshot wounds.

Officials say she died while in transport to the hospital.

Authorities discovered two deceased gunshot victims inside the home.

GBI identified the victims as Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37.

The BCSO requested the GBI to assist with a death investigation.

GBI and the BCSO continue to investigate.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s office at 912–764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912–871–1121.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.