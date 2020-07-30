GBI: Troup County Marshal shot in Lagrange while attempting to subdue aggressive dog

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident in LaGrange in which a Troup County Marshal was shot while attempting to subdue an aggressive dog.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when the Troup County Marshal’s Office responded to Glass Bridge Park after reports of a man being bitten by a pit bull.

According to GBI investigators, the deputy marshals met with the man at about 1:20 p.m. He told them the animal had bitten him on the leg. The man showed the wound to the deputy marshals.

At that point, the deputy marshals got in their vehicle and began to look for the dog. Just a little bit later, while searching the area, one of the deputy marshals saw the dog. In an attempt to subdue the dog, the deputy marshal got out of the vehicle and shot the dog with a dart gun. After being shot with the dart gun, the dog ran away, with deputy marshals tracking it through the woods.

A short time later the deputy marshals again saw the dog. This time, it charged at them in an aggressive manner, according to GBI investigators. When the animal charged, both deputy marshals shot at the animal with their handguns.

According to GBI investigators, it was at this point that one of the deputy marshals was shot the in the arm.

The injured deputy marshal was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.