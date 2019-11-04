General election starts tomorrow November 5th for Harris County voters

Harris County voters will be making their way to the polls tomorrow to approve or vote down funding that would benefit students.

Voters will cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is on the ballot, which helps the school district fund its buildings, transportation and technology and bond approval.



News 3 spoke with Justin Finney with the Harris County School District. He says whether you vote “Yes” or “No,” your vote counts.

“We’ve got construction needs that are verified by the state that says based on the number of students and age of our buildings we need which is a new Harris County Carver Middle School at creek side and also use ESPLOST dollars on buses” said Justin Finney, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Technology.”

So far The Board of Elections has reported 470 people have voted early.

In order to vote you have to be a registered voter and have a voter registration card as well as photo ID.