ALABAMA (WRBL) – In Alabama, the largest General Fund budget in the state’s history has passed the state house.

Alabama’s General Fund goes toward non-education expenses in the state.

This year, the proposal includes millions more dollars for mental health, with funds going towards two new mental health crisis centers.



The Alabama Medicaid agency will be receiving funding to provide 12 months of postpartum care to new mothers.

The budget now goes to a conference committee to work out differences between the house and senate versions.