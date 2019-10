FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire just before midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) _ As the strike by 49,000 union workers at General Motors hits Day 29, both sides are apart on wages, pensions and new investments in U.S. factories.

But they have stopped calling each other names and are talking into the night with few breaks _ all signs that an agreement could be near.