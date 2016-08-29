Generic version of EpiPen to launch amid price complaints

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Mylan says it will make available a generic version of its EpiPen, as criticism continued to mount over the price of its injectable medicine.

The company says Monday its U.S. subsidiary will put out a generic version of the EpiPen that will have a list price of $300 for a two-pack. It will be available in both 0.15 mg and 0.30 mg strengths.

Myland N.V. says it anticipates having the generic versions available in the next several weeks. It will continue to market and distribute branded EpiPen.

The company charges $608 for a two-pack of the branded EpiPen. Mylan says it will keep in place the $300 savings card for the branded EpiPen and the revised patient assistance program announced last week.