Georgia: 3 arrested in Bibb County drug bust

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made a major drug bust. The bust resulted in three arrests and a large amount of drugs being recovered by investigators.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on Feb. 15, 2022, Joshua Ross, 31, of Lizella, was stopped by deputies and DEA agents while he was driving. Ross was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun.

This led investigators to search Ross’s home, with the search resulting in a shotgun, a stolen handgun, and marijuana packaging materials being found in the residence.

Following that search, two more homes belonging to Ross were also searched. During these searches investigators found 75 pounds of marijuana, approximately a kilo of cocaine, approximately six pounds of THC edibles, approximately four ounces of counterfeit Roxicodone, and three additional firearms were seized.

According to officials, “co-conspirators 29-year-old Kenyatta Jackson, of Macon, and 31-year-old Eboni Poindexter, of Houston County,” were also arrested in connection to the bust.

Ross was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He is also being held for probation violation.

Jackson was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine.

Poindexter was charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.