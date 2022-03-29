WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) – Law officers in Middle Georgia are searching for whoever shot an 8-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting.

WMAZ-TV reports that broken broken glass, bullet holes, and a blue shoe remained in Warner Robins as reminders of the Friday shooting of Jermarrion Cherry.

He died Monday. Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland says that someone fired nearly a dozen shots at a home and one of those bullets hit Jermarrion in the head.

Holland says several people were in the car when it drove by. He vowed that authorities are not going to stop looking for them.