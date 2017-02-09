Georgia & Alabama rank top 10 for STD’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. — According to backgroundchecks.org Georgia ranked number 7 and Alabama ranked number 10 in having the most sexually transmitted diseases.

The organization ranks cities using STD data from the Centers for Disease Control.

Zack Love contracted HIV almost two years ago and now he’s an advocate for safe sex.

He encourages people to get tested at least twice a year.

Love says the most important thing that he wants people to know is you can’t judge a book by its cover and it’s important for you and your partner to get tested no matter what.