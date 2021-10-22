Georgia Attorney General and Secretary of state warn of increasing fraud

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia officials and the Federal Trade Commission are using International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, which takes place October 18 – 22, to warn of scammers posing as fraudulent charities.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr are both taking steps to warn the public of an expected uptick in fraudulent charities during the holiday season.

“Far too often scam artists exploit the generosity of Georgia citizens by posing as legitimate charities in an effort to commit financial theft,” Carr warns in a news release. “It is important to understand the warning signs of a fraudulent charity and best practices for mitigating any potential harm if you were to encounter this type of scam. Our office is dedicated to protecting the public and helping Georgians to safeguard their hard-earned money by providing them with the educational resources needed to identify and discern potential scams.

“Especially as we enter the holiday season, it is important for Georgians to be aware of scam charities that will lie and deceive,” said Raffensperger in a news release. “As the state’s charities regulator, I work hard to protect well-meaning Georgians from scammers looking to take their money. But vigilance from everyone is the best defense.”

Red flags that Georgia officials warn against include: