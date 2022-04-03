COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Attorney General Chirs Carr stopped in Columbus last week.

Carr sat down for a Sunday Conversation and podcast with WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams.

During the Sunday Conversation, Carr discussed his office’s decision to prosecute former Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones.

As a result, Jones was convicted on four counts of public corruption and removed from office. Jones is currently serving a one-year sentence in the Georgia prison system.

Here is a link to the podcast.