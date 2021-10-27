Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr offers safety tips for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Enrichment Services Program is rolling out their heating assistance program for the community beginning on Oct. 30, 2021. The counties eligible to apply are Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Clay, Quitman, Harris, Stewart, Randolph and Talbot.

Jamie Thomas, the Director of Community Services for Enrichment Services Program, said services center is still doing drive-thru appointment for Muscogee County residents for document collection at 1114 Veterans Pkwy.