Georgia authorities looking for escapee who fled work detail

CORDELE, Ga (WRBL)- Law enforcement asks the public to be on the look out for an escaped Wilcox County prisoner.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says 39-year-old James Moss fled a work detail in Cordele. Moss is 5’6, 195 pounds, with blue eyes and tattoos on his face.

Officials suspect Moss could be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with the tag number RSD3905.

Authorities say if you spot him, do not make contact with him; instead, call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has information regarding Moss or the escape that might help law enforcement may call (404) 291-8118 or email intel@gdc.ga.gov.