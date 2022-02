ATLANTA (AP) – Republicans in Georgia have introduced a bill prohibiting the delivery of abortion pills by mail. It would require anyone who wants to use abortion pills to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills.

Senate Bill 351 would also require physicians to perform a physical exam including an ultrasound and get a patient to sign an extensive consent form 24 hours in advance of dispensing pills.

The measure responds to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s December decision that changed a federal rule that had required women to pick up the medication in person.