Georgia Bureau of Investigation requested to investigate their 82nd officer involved shooting.

Carroll County, Ga (WRBL)- On Saturday Dec. 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:00 PM, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident in the 200 block of Hinson Circle, where Marc Denver Thompson, 26, allegedly threatened his mother and brother with a gun during the incident. As a result, arrest warrants were obtained for Thompson charging him with two counts of aggravated assault, ” according to GBI director Vic Reynolds.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to execute the arrest warrants on Thompson, but he had already left the residence. At approximately 10:08 PM, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigator went to the Circle K convenience store located at 1871 North Highway 27 in Carrollton. At that time, the investigator saw Thompson inside of the Circle K threatening the store clerk with a shovel, according to a new release.

“The investigator called for backup and entered the store to confront Thompson. Thompson subsequently hit the investigator in the head with the shovel. The investigator then fired multiple rounds from his duty weapon, striking and killing Thompson inside of the store. The investigator was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries” according to GBI director Vic Reynolds.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.