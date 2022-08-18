GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on.

The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Warner Robins, on Aug. 18, 2022, at about 9:30 a.m.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, a man and a woman came into the gaming store Thursday morning and began playing games, when the store clerk step outside the man grabbed the cash register and ran out the door, headed in the direction on South Davis Drive. The woman fled the store in a pick-up truck and drove toward Watson Blvd. She was later stopped by one of the Warner Robins Police Officers.

The woman, identified as Alicia Rose Sorrow Arnold, age 46, has been charged with Theft by Taking (party to a crime).

Officials said the man remains at large but police are familiar with him.

According to police, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Warner Robins High School, CB Watson, Pearl Stephens, and Middle Georgia State University were all placed on lockdown while the search for the suspect was underway.