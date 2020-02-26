Georgia Chief Justice: Turn law libraries to legal self-help centers

ATLANTA (AP) – The chief justice of Georgia’s Supreme Court says the state needs to do more to help people who can’t pay for lawyers.

Chief Justice Harold Melton said Wednesday that he wants to turn county law libraries into legal self-help centers across the state.

Lawyers once relied on those libraries for research, but most now do their research online.

Melton noted that the model is already working in the city of Albany, where the Dougherty County self-help center aids 40 litigants per day.

Melton also says he’s appointing former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates to lead a suicide awareness program for judges and lawyers.