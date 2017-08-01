Georgia congressman calls for drug testing for unemployment applicants

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia congressman wants to drug test people applying for unemployment insurance.

Under the proposed law, states would be able to screen applicants to see if they are at high risk for substance abuse. If so, that person would have to pass a drug test before receiving unemployment benefits. The bill’s sponsor, Congressman Buddy Carter says it’s important people receiving unemployment funds aren’t misusing them.

“Unemployment is not for people who are abusing drugs and using that money to buy drugs but instead to help them get back on their feet and we want to make sure that is what they are doing with,” says Buddy Carter.

Carter says, if passed, the plan would save tax dollars by preventing people from abusing government programs.

Opponents call the plan unconstitutional.