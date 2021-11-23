Georgia Department of Driver Services warning about driver’s license scam

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Driver Services is issuing a scam warning after Georgians are being targeted in a phishing scam involving their driver’s licenses.

According to officials, potential victims are being contacted by phone, asked for their driver’s license details and then asked to pay a fee to have their licenses reinstated.

“DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information, such as driver’s license or Social Security numbers via telephone, email or text, and anyone who receives such a communication should consider it is a scam to steal your identity,” said Susan Sports, Public Information Officer for Georgia Department of Driver Services.

According to Sports, if DDS calls or emails customers it is based on action initiated by the customer. That includes a customer requesting to speak to a licensing agent or an email confirmation from utilizing online services.

You can verify the status of your license here.