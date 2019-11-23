Georgia Department of Transportation awarded $31 million in contracts for road projects

Atlanta, GA (WRBL) The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded $31 million in contracts for new road projects across the state.
There are nearly 20 new contracts that are worth nearly $6 million. That money will be used to build a bridge where State Route 66 crosses Brasstown Creek in Towns County near the Georgia/North Carolina state line according to new reports.
Nearly half the $31 million total is going to six contracts for road resurfacing. The largest is $4.7 million awarded to repave more than 11 miles, of State Route 12 in DeKalb County according to the DOT.
The DOT says “it has spent $112 million on road construction projects so far in the 2020 fiscal year that began July 1.”
