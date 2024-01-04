LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has died after being hit by a Lanett Police Officer during a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 85 in Chambers County, Alabama. The Coweta County Sheriff has identified the law enforcement officer as Deputy Eric Minix, a husband and father of three daughters.

According to investigators 25-year-old De’chedric Donson had stolen a vehicle in Georgia, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase along Interstate 85 crossing into Alabama. Investigators tell WRBL the vehicle Donson was allegedly driving had been brought to a halt by law enforcement. Deputy Minix was out of his patrol vehicle and in the process of apprehending Donson when Minix was struck and killed by a responding Lanett Police Officer.

Deputies with the Chambers County Detention Facility confirm Donson was booked into the Chambers County detention facility on January 4, 2024, on allegations of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement Officer and Receiving a Stolen Vehicle. Donson remains behind bars.

“It is with great sadness that the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shares the news that Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died in the line of duty in the early hours of Thursday, January 4, 2024. Following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle which crossed into Alabama, and during the apprehension of the suspect, Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. DS Eric Minix was a dedicated Deputy and K9 Officer, but more importantly, he was a friend to everyone who knew him. Eric leaves behind a loving wife and three daughters. We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend,” said the Coweta County Sheriff.

According to a statement from investigators The Lanett Police Officer has been put on administrative leave while pending an ALEA investigation.