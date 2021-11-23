 

Georgia deputy arrested, charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Terroristic Threats and Acts, and Cruelty to Children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia deputy on multiple charges. According to officials with the GBI, Worth County Chief Deputy Raymond Drennen was arrested on Nov. 15. 2021.

Drennen, 60, has been charged with one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts, and one count of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.

Drennen’s arrest followed a request from Worth County Sheriff Don Whittaker to investigate a domestic incident involving Drennen, according to officials.

Drennen was booked into the Worth County Jail following his arrest.

The investigation into Drennen is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss