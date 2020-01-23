Georgia deputy dies after crashing during highway chase

LUDOWICI, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in southeast Georgia say a sheriff’s deputy is dead after his patrol car crashed during a pursuit. News outlets report Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman was killed early Thursday shortly after he joined a highway chase of a driver suspected of running stop signs.

Capt. Thornell King of the Georgia State Patrol said the deputy apparently lost control of his cruiser, which veered off the road and crashed in a wooded area. Whiteman was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities were still searching Thursday afternoon for the driver the deputy had been pursuing.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said Whiteman joined his department about four months ago and had previously worked as a deputy in nearby Chatham County, which includes Savannah.