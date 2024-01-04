LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has died after being hit by a Lanett Police Officer during a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 85 in Chambers County, Alabama. This information comes from a law enforcement officer on scene. We do expect additional information and details will be released by the Lanett Police Department.

As of Thursday around 2:30 AM, traffic along Interstate 85 South had begun to move after being at a standstill for several hours.

We are told the chase began in Georgia and had crossed over into Alabama when the deadly crash occurred. We are told at least seven agencies were involved in the chase of a driver in an alleged stolen vehicle – and the driver is in custody.

Please keep all involved in your thoughts.