Georgia deputy hit, killed while helping people after crash

CARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities said a Georgia county deputy was hit by a car and killed while he was assisting people involved in a crash on an interstate.

Franklin County Deputy William Garner died Sunday night on Interstate 85 while on duty. Georgia State Police said Garner responded to a crash around 7 p.m. and began helping people inside of the car.

A driver identified as 21-year-old Abdulhafiz Tawfik Abdullahi lost control of his vehicle and hit Garner, who later died from his injuries.

Garner was with the department for just over a year. Abdullahi was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

