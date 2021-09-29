Georgia DOT awards 3 new multi-million dollar contracts in West Central Region

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded three contracts for new projects in District 3 (West Central Georgia region).

The two counties in which the three projects are were awarded in the West Central Georgia region are Coweta County and Muscogee County.

The Muscogee County project involves culvert rehabilitation for various locations and is worth $1.9 million.

The first of two Coweta county projects is 11.459 miles of resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on Georgia 34 beginning at the Heard County line and extending to west of Georgia 14. The awarded is worth $3.8 million.

The second of the two Coweta County projects includes 0.690 miles mile of widening and reconstruction for turn lanes on Interstate 85 and at Georgia 34 beginning at Georgia 34 Bypass and extending to Interstate 85 southbound ramp. The contract awarded is worth $3.1 million.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.