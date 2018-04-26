Georgia E. coli case linked to multi-state outbreak

One E. coli case has been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Health.

The lone Georgia case is linked to a metro Atlanta teenager and was hospitalized, but since been released.

According to the health department, the teenager had salad containing romaine lettuce at different restaurants in the metro area and also had bagged romaine lettuce purchased at an Atlanta area grocery store.

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually develop between 2-8 days after contact with the bacteria. Most people experience diarrhea (that can be bloody), severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Some infections are very mild and people recover within a week. Other infections are severe or even life-threatening.

The CDC recommends the following: