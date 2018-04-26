Georgia E. coli case linked to multi-state outbreak

One E. coli case has been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Health.
The lone Georgia case is linked to a metro Atlanta teenager and was hospitalized, but since been released.
According to the health department, the teenager had salad containing romaine lettuce at different restaurants in the metro area and also had bagged romaine lettuce purchased at an Atlanta area grocery store.
Symptoms of E. coli infection usually develop between 2-8 days after contact with the bacteria. Most people experience diarrhea (that can be bloody), severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Some infections are very mild and people recover within a week. Other infections are severe or even life-threatening.
The CDC recommends the following:
- Consumers avoid all romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, including whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce.
- Understand that product labels often do not identify growing regions; do not eat or buy romaine lettuce it if you do not know where it was grown.
- Don’t take chances – if you are not sure what romaine lettuce is or what it looks like, do not eat it.
- Washing lettuce will not necessarily eliminate E. coli – the bacteria can stick to leafy surfaces or hide in microscopic crevices.
- Contact your health care provider if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days or is accompanied by high fever, blood in the stool, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and you pass very little urine.