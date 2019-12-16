Georgia economic forecast predicts fewer jobs in 2020

ATLANTA (AP) – An economic forecast predicts fewer jobs will be created in Georgia next year compared to this year. The Georgia Economic Outlook report says the state’s economy will continue to grow in 2020, but at a slower pace. Consumer spending, low interest rates, and rising home values are expected to drive the economy. But international trade tensions, a stock market correction, or a policy mistake by the Federal Reserve could pose a recession risk. The report was produced by the University of Georgia’s Center for Economic Growth. It was presented Wednesday by the dean of the university’s Terry College of Business.
