Georgia economic forecast predicts fewer jobs in 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
White Working Class Struggles_221274

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table at a job fair in Hudson, N.Y. Middle-age white Americans with limited education are increasingly dying younger, on average, than other middle-age U.S. adults, a trend driven by their dwindling economic opportunities, research by two Princeton University economists has […]

ATLANTA (AP) – An economic forecast predicts fewer jobs will be created in Georgia next year compared to this year. The Georgia Economic Outlook report says the state’s economy will continue to grow in 2020, but at a slower pace. Consumer spending, low interest rates, and rising home values are expected to drive the economy. But international trade tensions, a stock market correction, or a policy mistake by the Federal Reserve could pose a recession risk. The report was produced by the University of Georgia’s Center for Economic Growth. It was presented Wednesday by the dean of the university’s Terry College of Business.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories