Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal visits Columbus elementary schools to promote childhood literacy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A special guest greeted students at four Columbus schools to promote reading in and out of the classroom. Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal is touring Peach State schools, reading to students as part of Read Across Georgia month. The month raises awareness about childhood literacy.

News 3 caught up with Mrs. Deal at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School. She read dozens of kindergarteners and first graders. As a former educator, Mrs. Deal says she wants to share stories with students to inspire them for their future careers.

“That is what gives the opportunity for most children to have a good future,” Mrs. Deal said. “If they get their education, which is almost impossible without learning to read, then they’re going to do well I think, if they’re encouraged along the way.”

Mrs. Deal says reading exposure and practice are critical for young students to excel not just in school, but in the future.

“When I had children who came to me who couldn’t read, it broke my heart. Because I knew those children were going to have an increasing difficult time every year, and that life was going to be very difficult for them over the years.

She adds that parents and teachers are important role models for students. She explains that if young kids see good or bad habits, they are likely to replicated those actions. The Pacelli students gave Mrs. Deal a rosary as a welcome gift.

Mrs. Deal also made stops at Matthews Elementary, North Columbus Elementary, and Brewer Elementary. She will continue to tour Georgia schools, reading to kids throughout the month.