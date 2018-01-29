Georgia First Lady updates her health status after having surgery to remove tumor

First Lady Sandra Deal announced Monday that she underwent surgery to remove a tumor.

The tumor was found during her annual mammogram exam and as a precautionary measure she will begin chemotherapy treatments in the coming weeks.

Deal said, “Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results. In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram. Nathan and I appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time, and I look forward to continuing to read to students across the state.”

Deal encourages all women to schedule their annual mammograms. Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health for more information.