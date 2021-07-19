Georgia gas prices up 8.3 cents in the last month

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Gas prices have risen 8.3 cents across the state of Georgia and 10.2 cents across the nation over the last month according to gas buddy.

WRBL spoke with local motorists about their feeling on the recent the spike.

“It’s just ridiculous people cannot even afford to go to work,” says Donna Burley. “Can’t afford to go to doctor’s appointments, people can’t afford to go on vacations, the prices are just ridiculous. Not only is food going high but now we got to fight with gas and try to figure out how you’re going to get to work. The elderly is suffering behind this. So many people, it’s just a problem the gas is why too high.”

Adrian McClain, another driver, also told WRBL about his displeasure with the gas prices. “These old school cars you can’t put 5 or 10 dollars in them. You got to fill it up, and it costs a little bit more.”

Over the last year gas prices are up 95.2 cents in Georgia and 97.9 cents nationwide.