COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday and Saturday more than 3,000 Georgia Republicans gathered in Columbus for the state convention.

In addition to the delegates, the convention drew three presidential primary contenders, including frontrunner and former President Donald Trump. It was Trump’s first public speech since he was federally indicted on Friday for his alleged handing of classified documents after he left the White House.

In addition to his convention speech Saturday afternoon, Trump made a stop at a Columbus Waffle House.

Two other presidential candidates addressed the convention — former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Both also took time for interviews with WRBL.

In addition to the coverage inside the convention, WRBL also covered protests outside the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.