COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp is in the first year of his second four-year term as Georgia’s top executive.

He has been crisscrossing the state with major job announcements this year. In recent weeks there have been calls for some in the Republican Party for Kemp to enter the 2024 presidential primary.

Gov. Kemp is not in the race and has been referred to as the “break glass in case of emergency” candidate.

WRBL had an exclusive interview with Kemp Wednesday as he was touting a $200 million expansion of the Kia automotive plant in West Point. He was asked about the noise surrounding the presidential race.

“It’s humbling that there are people out there that think I would make a good president,” Kemp told WRBL. “But I have got a great job that I am very happy in. We’ve got really an opportunity of a lifetime right now in the state of Georgia as we see an industrial revolution happening right before our eyes. So I am staying very focused on that. That’s what I promised people I would do when I got re-elected.”

But the governor did not close the door.

“In politics, there are always doors opening and closing,” he said. “I understand that. I never try to open something prematurely or close something too quickly.”

He talked about the large Republican field that is currently being led by former President Donald Trump.

“I am going to stay focused on doing what I am doing,” Kemp said. “There’s a lot of great Republicans running. A lot of friends of mine our running. We will keep an eye on the race. But one thing is for certain, we have got to beat Joe Biden. This country is in a bad place right now. And I just think a Republican president will get the ox out of the ditch, if you will. And that’s what I am going to be working on, regardless of who our nominee is.”